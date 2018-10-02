Menu
Crime

Parramatta court in lockdown

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Oct 2018 3:05 PM

THE court precinct in Parramatta, west of Sydney, is in lockdown after an apparent bomb threat saw a number of police swarm buildings with dogs.

A spokesperson for NSW Police said a major operation was underway, and pedestrians and motorists were urged to avoid the George St area.

Channel 7 reporter Laura Banks was at the courts precinct when the incident began to unfold, describing a "large police presence" and a "level of urgency" among officers.

A number of dog squad units and riot control officers arrived a short time later. According to Banks, sniffer dogs were doing a sweep of various parts of the Local and District Courts.

She cited a source as saying the operation was sparked by a bomb threat and that a similar scare had occurred yesterday.

More to come …

