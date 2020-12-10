‘Parramatta road in peak hour’ fears for York St development

An alternative design of the proposed regional athletics centre at York St Oval, Coffs Harbour.

AHEAD of a crucial vote to on the location of a brand new athletics centre in Coffs Harbour, North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward is urging councillors to listen to locals.

Mr Woodward says plans to establish a Regional Athletics Centre York St Oval will result in current tenants Northern Storm FC being "wedged out" because there is "simply not enough" field space for both sports to operate at the same time.

With multiple groups trying to use the same site, combined with the impending Shoreline residential development, Mr Woodward said the area could become "like Parramatta Road in peak hour".

After giving in-principle support to an athletics centre, today Coffs Harbour City Council will decide on whether to proceed the development at the preferred option of York St over Bruce Barnier Oval at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park precinct.

But the staff recommendation, backed up in a site selection report by Xypher Sport and Leisure, has rankled the football community who are concerned the sport's growth will be stifled.

Mr Woodward said choosing Bruce Barnier Oval would allow both sports "to flourish at the same time" and noted that local athletics clubs also preferred that option.

"NCF doesn't believe football and athletics can co-locate successfully in the short to medium term at York Street," he said.

"(The) dormant track and field infrastructure would impair the conduct of football."

The Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park. Photo: Tim Jarrett

According to the site selection report, while locating the athletics centre within an established sporting precinct was an advantageous, there were significant limitations.

Using Bruce Barnier Park would cause a net loss of at least two touch football fields and five Oztag fields which could impact five major tournaments which provided a significant economic benefit to the local economy.

"The design and implementation of a RAC at Bruce Barnier Oval is compromised by flooding and adjacent sport facilities and, in turn, compromises existing and planned facilities and events in the CCSLP to such an extent that York St Oval becomes a more favourable option," the report states.

The report also noted that to make the site-sharing arrangements at York St "more agreeable" to Northern Storm, the layout would need to change and facilities such as additional floodlighting, irrigation and fencing would need to be added.

However, Mr Woodward questioned why more money would be spent on a site which was only ever meant to be temporary, given the long term plan was to move Northern Storm to Moonee.

Northern Storm president Michael Lloyd said if York St was chosen, the Moonee development should be expedited and would then allow athletics to develop a "first class" venue while leaving potentially more green space for local residents.

"Northern Storm's player numbers are expected to increase considerably over the next 3 years, with several large new housing developments proceeding in the Korora - Sandy Beach precinct," Mr Lloyd said.

"The long timeline for the Moonee development is unrealistic as our club would expect to outgrow the current York St and Korora sites within 5-6 years."

Coffs Harbour City Council were approached for comment but do not comment on issues which are to be discussed at Council meetings imminently.