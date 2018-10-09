Parliament to debate boat ramp petition

IT'S been a hot topic for a number of years and not only will it be locals and users debating the Coffs Harbour boat ramp but Parliament too.

Last month, the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee handed a petition with 12,222 signatures to enhance the ramp to Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser.

Mr Fraser delivered the petition to the NSW Parliament and on Thursday, October 18 at 4.30pm, it is due to be

debated.

"Mr Fraser will lead that debate and hopefully there will be others who will speak strongly in support of our vision,” committee chairman John Lawler said.

The committee is continuing to be active in gaining momentum for changes to the boat ramp and are regularly meeting with senior staff from Coffs Harbour City Council and representatives from the newly formed Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office.

"Our work has led to announcements that in the vicinity of $100,000 will be spent upgrading lighting, electronic signage at the ramp, displaying weather conditions and other safety information, in addition to the installation of CCTV coverage of the boat ramp and parking areas,” Mr Lawler

said.

He said the committee's final report is currently being drafted and will need to be delivered to Council staff by mid November.

"With the delivery of the report, the committee will have met its commitments to the first stage of the project.

"The committee will be looking to have an advisory and engagement role in the future, to ensure that the enhancements required within the precinct, finally become a reality,” Mr Lawler said.

Watch the debate live by visiting goo.gl/waAWy1.