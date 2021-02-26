Parliament rocked by rape claim against Cabinet Minister

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly been sent a letter about an alleged rape committed by a Cabinet Minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly been sent a letter about an alleged rape committed by a Cabinet Minister.

Parliament has been rocked by a sexual assault allegation against a Cabinet Minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reportedly been sent a letter about the alleged rape, believed to have occured in 1988 prior to the accused entering politics, the ABC reports.

The letter, which was reportedly shared with the ABC by a friend of the complainant, reportedly urges Mr Morrison to investigate the incident.

The correspondence was forwarded to the Australian Federal Police by Labor Senator Penny Wong and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who were also recipients. It comes amid claims by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins that she was raped by a colleague in 2019.

Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton doubled down on remarks that Ms Higgins rape allegations were "she said, he said".

Mr Dutton on Thursday revealed that he was not provided "with the 'she said, he said' details of the allegation" when he was briefed on the incident by the Australian Federal Police earlier this month.

The nature of the comments was criticised, but Mr Dutton told Today that he was trying to make the point that the rule of law had to apply.

"The point I was making was in relation to these cases, the police will hear different accounts," he said. "They will hear evidence from different people, they will distil all of that and they will decide whether or not a prosecution needs to take place.

"That is not to detract from a victim, not to detract from the seriousness of this matter." Mr Dutton said the sexual assault of women and sexual harassment in the workplace were "abhorrent acts".

"I don't see any more important task (than) to protect women and children, and I do it every day," Mr Dutton said.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.