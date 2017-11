Two-wheel offroad racer and 2016 Rally Dakar winner Toby Price (AUS) meeting five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (FRA) at M-Sport during the Saturday evening service of the FIA World Rally Championship 2017 stop 13 in Coffs Harbour, Australia, on November 18, 2017

THE action of Kennards Hire Rally Australia has attracted more than a few famous faces to Coffs Harbour this weekend.

World Surf Tour veteran and 2012 World Champion Joel Parkinson is in town taking in the action as a Toyota ambassador.

Red Bull Factory off-road, enduro motorcycle racer, Toby Price, famed for his Dakkar winning efforts in 2016, is also out on the stages.