Parking concerns linger as development takes off

One councillor says parking is already limited, and with the new surf club and other developments on the cards, he is concerned the planners have got it wrong.

One councillor says parking is already limited, and with the new surf club and other developments on the cards, he is concerned the planners have got it wrong.

A shop top apartment strip has been approved despite concerns at the lack of parking.

The nine serviced apartments will be built along the top of the retail strip on the corner of Beach and Queen Streets, Woolgoolga.

The application was up for consideration at Coffs Harbour City Council’s recent meeting with Deputy Mayor and Northern Beaches local Tegan Swan in support of the proposal.

Cr John Arkan was against approving it, due to what he believes is a lack of parking in the area, particularly in light of the new surf club being constructed across the road.

“If you go to places like South West Rocks or smaller coastal townships with shop top accommodation there’s not a lot of parking associated with it,” Cr Swan said.

“We are doing ok at the moment. As we grow we will need to have more parking and that needs to be looked at; but the impact this development would have on the current parking situation wouldn’t warrant knocking it back.”

The lack of parking associated with the development is possible under Woolgoolga’s revised Town Centre Masterplan (which revoked the Woolgoolga Town Centre Car Parking Developer Contributions Plan 2004).

RELATED:

New housing estate given the green light

There’s movement on either end of Woolgoolga’s emerging foodie strip

The new masterplan considers there to be an oversupply of parking in the town centre, and is aimed at encouraging a more pedestrian friendly town centre.

But Cr Arkan, who is a Woolgoolga resident, does not support the concept.

“Plans are wonderful things but they’ve got to be operational. I know the plan is to encourage people to walk into the CBD but where do they leave their cars?” Cr Arkan said.

“Parking is limited already and we have the new surf club being built and now this development across the road with no parking contributions so I don’t agree with it, and that’s why I voted against it.”

Cr Paul Amos also voted against approving it with the remaining six councillors in support.

APPROVED: Shop top apartments have been approved along the retail strip on the corner of Beach and Queen streets, Woolgoolga

The owner of the land is listed as Watson Lifestyle Superannuation Fund Nominee Pty Limited.

The strip currently accommodates a single storey brick building used for retail purposes including a surfing goods retail outlet, butchery, hamburger shop, clothing shop and chemist.

The units along the top will all be single bedroom, with four of them able to be connected to provide for a wider range of options.