Parker cleared, Swans coach rapt in rookie

Jarman Impey lies prostrate on the ground as the Swans' Luke Parker denies any intent. Adam Trafford/AFL Media

AFL match review officer Michael Christian has cleared Swans star Luke Parker over his contentious head-high bump on Hawthorn's Jarman Impey.

Parkey went in hard for a loose ball, turning his body sideways before his hip made contact with Impey's head as they reached out for the football in Friday night's clash at the MCG.

The AFL released a statement on Saturday to say Parker had no charge to answer despite being reported on Friday night.

"Contact between the Sydney Swans' Luke Parker and Hawthorn's Jarman Impey from the fourth quarter of Friday's match was reviewed," the statement said, confirming the collision was assessed by Christian.

"Impey approaches the Swans' Harry Cunningham, who is being tackled by Ricky Henderson. Cunningham handballs through Impey's legs in Parker's direction.

"Impey turns around in a bid to take possession of the ball, while Parker simultaneously turns side-on and lowers his body in a bid also to take possession of the ball. Impey taps the ball away from Parker's outstretched hands between his legs, and high contact is made to Impey by Parker.

"It was the view of the MRO that Parker was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball."

A stunning seven-goal haul from Sydney rookie Ben Ronke propelled the Swans to a pulsating eight-point win over the Hawks.

In just his third AFL match and his first at the MCG, Ronke kicked his side's first five goals then sealed the 12.7 (79) to 10.11 (71) victory with his seventh with a minute left on the clock.

"I was a little bit concerned before the game," Swans coach John Longmire said of Ronke.

"I walked out of the coach's room and he was just about to walk in ... I asked him where he was going and he said, 'I don't know how to get out on the ground'.

"It slipped my mind that he hadn't actually been here, or played out of these rooms, so I had to guide him to get out on the ground.

"I'm glad he found his way when he got out there."

With superstar forward Lance Franklin still sidelined with a sore heel, Ronke stepped up with a brilliant performance that also included 10 tackles.

"It's a dream come true," Ronke told the Seven Network.

"I've been looking forward to this opportunity and to get a win like that ... nothing better.

"I try to base my game on pressure and tackling and if the goals come it's a bonus.

"Pressure is my main focus."