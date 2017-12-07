Menu
Login
News

Park retains the history of pioneers

PIONEER PARK: Museum staff Debbie Campbell, Terrie Beckhouse and Cath Fogarty with volunteer research Geoff Watts.
PIONEER PARK: Museum staff Debbie Campbell, Terrie Beckhouse and Cath Fogarty with volunteer research Geoff Watts. Raymond Mather

PANELS telling the stories of a number of Coffs Harbour's early European settlers have been installed as the final touches to the park area alongside the Duke St extension road.

The space, known as Pioneer Park, contains park benches and seating, new planting and the six interpretive panels on local history.

The decorative panels tell the stories of Peter Moller, the first person to select land in Coffs Harbour, squatter John Carrall, the first school teacher Miss Ida Archibald and Robert Bray, the first grocer.

Extensive work by local volunteer researcher Geoff Watts uncovered some truly remarkable stories of these early settlers.

"John Carrall was a squatter with no tenure to the land and to overcome this he took out a mining licence on the site which meant that he had to fossick for gold at least once a year,” said Catherine Fogarty, Council's Cultural Development, Gallery and History Services Coordinator.

"This he did, by digging a shovel full of dirt and panning it in the nearby stream which was later named after him. Legend has it that this ritual later became a real picnic affair for family and friends.

"The stories that Geoff has uncovered give us a glimpse into what life was like in the area for early European settlers.

The original Pioneer Park tallowwood bench seating and sign are now in the garden of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum on Harbour Dr.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Hartsuyker's name wasn't on deputy leader ballot

Hartsuyker's name wasn't on deputy leader ballot

WHEN nominations were called for the deputy leader role of the Nationals, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker kept his hand down.

WATCH: Hogan speaks in debate on same-sex marriage bill

Kevin Hogan

Hogan one of 125 speakers on SSM bill

Men's group gets hooked on helping out

REEL GOOD: James Evans, John Crisp, Alex Pollitt and Phillip Barlow fix up and resell old fishing gear at the Fix It Fishin' men's group at the Boambee East Community Centre. Money raised goes towards fishing trips.

Men tackle fishing gears' woes and men's health issues

Wot a desirable destination the Coffs Coast is for visitors

FLIGHT PATH: Tumbling airfares continue to add value to Coffs Harbour as a holiday destination.

Influential Wotif.com gives big tick to Coffs tourism potential

Local Partners