Is it park progress or a ’tragedy’ in the making ?

The plans will be back before Coffs Harbour City Councillors this week.

THE last time Coffs Harbour City Councillors considered the proposal to expand the Emerald Beach Caravan Park one local warned it was a 'tragedy' in the making.

The proposal is for 26 new camp sites, a new amenities building, a replacement bridge and internal roads at the Emerald Beach Discovery Park on Fishermans Drive.

It currently comprises 117 short term caravan sites and 30 camping sites.

The estimated cost of the work is $1,080,000.

The development applicatios was considered by Councillors at their meeting on August 13 where it was resolved to delay the matter.

It's not the first time plans have been deleayed.

When it was first put on public exhibition in July 2017, there were 104 submissions and all were opposed to the plan.

The main issues were site suitability due to potential bushfire and flood; traffic generation on Fishermans Drive and potential impacts on Fiddamans Creek and Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Emerald Beach sunrise captured by Karen Newlyn

There are also concerns it is out of keeping with the village character of Emerald Beach.

Revisions were made, including the provision of a wider access bridge to address concerns of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

But it wasn't enough to satisfy a majority of Councillors when it was last considered in August.

Emerald Beach resident Dr Anna Scott urged Councillors to reject it.

"I am a senior lecturer in marine science but today I also speak as a property owner who lives adjacent to the park and my objections relate to unknown flood risks to adjacent properties, inadequate assessment of traffic impacts and environmental impacts."

Engineer and fellow Emerald Beach resident Paul Widdowson said parking was already a problem in the area.

"Staff are consistently parked on residents' nature strips along with visitors of guests and this is further exacerbated in the holiday period; and then you have the visitors enjoying the water park facilities," Mr Widdowson said.

"The entrance is on a corner and a clear view concealed. It doesn't take an expert to see this is a recipe for disaster. This could make an already awful situation much worse and increase the likelihood of tragedy."

Popular facility - The water park attracts lots of day visitors.

Greg Vincent from Masterplan spoke on behalf of Discovery Parks saying the park has been there since the 1970s with existing plans for development on the scale being proposed.

It was Councillor Sally Townley who raised the motion to defer the decision pending further hydraulic, ecological and traffic assessment. Her motion was seconded by Cr John Arkan.

Cr Townley's motion to defer pending further assessment was supported by Mayor Denise Knight and Crs Tegan Swan with Crs Keith Rhoades, Michael Adendorff, Paul Amos and George Cecato against.

With a tied vote Mayor Denise Knight used her casting vote to support the motion to defer.

Now these reports are in and the recommendation before Councillors on Thursday evening is to approve the development application due to the following factors:

- The final hydraulic assessment has revealed that the proposed replacement bridge is designed to be within acceptable limits in terms of flood levels

- The ecological assessment has revealed there is no significant impact on threatened species or communities as a result of the proposed replacement bridge. The assessment has concluded that 40 native trees are to be planted along Fiddamans Creek to infill gaps.

- The updated traffic and parking assessment has revealed that the local roads have the capacity to accommodate for the proposed expansion of the caravan park.