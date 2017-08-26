Park has a place in our hearts

DROP in at the Urunga skate park any Tuesday afternoon or Saturday and you're likely to catch Paula and Derek Tate having almost as much fun as the kids. These two seniors may not ride a board or scooter but they value the time spent at the park with their grandchildren.

"We came to Urunga three years ago to give our grandchildren the best life possible,” Paula said.

"The kids love riding their scooters so we started taking them to the skate park. It's free and fun.

"After speaking to other kids and parents who visit the park we decided to get involved to extend the fun to give all children in our community the opportunity to shine in what they love as a sport and to mix with, and watch out for, each other.”

Paula and Derek go to the skate park Tuesdays from 4pm to 5pm and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm. Paula brings a large container of cut oranges to share as well as a first aid kit, "just in case”, while Derek, a retired police rescue worker, is kept busy fixing scooters.

"At the moment there's only about 12 kids who come regularly but we would love to see more using the park,” Paula said.

"It's not an organised club. We're just a small group of locals who have fun using the skate park and would like to see the facility improved.”

Three weeks ago Paula and Derek organised a clean-up day at the Urunga skate park.

"It was great. The kids really got into the spirit of it. They carried buckets and helped to sweep and pick up rubbish. You could see the pride they had in being able to do something for themselves. Adults brought along gernis and we power washed the site. And that's what this park can be, a place to bring the community together. It has the potential to be so much for our five to 15 year olds.”

Although the clean up day was a success, there is still work to be done and Paula is trying to take it to the next level.

"We couldn't get rid of the graffiti by just power washing. We need to paint it, freshen up the park and make it more family friendly. We also need the safety rail fixed. It needs a barrier rail at either end to prevent kids going over the side.

"We're just waiting on Bellingen Council. I've contacted them several times but still haven't heard anything back. We're more than happy to paint, we just need permission.”

Unofficially, the council has indicated it will need to assess the site before any decision regarding these requests can be made.

In the meantime, Paula and Derek are putting on a sausage sizzle today and inviting locals to come to the skate park with scooters and skateboards and have a fun time together from 11am to 3pm.

"The majority of the kids are younger and ride scooters but we have a few teens who ride boards and are just great at helping and looking out for the younger ones. It's a real feeling of mateship between the kids down here.”

The Urunga skate park is behind the former Urunga Information Centre on the old Pacific Highway. Learn more by checking out Facebook, Urunga Scoot n Ska8.