WINNING TEAM: Steve Gooley GM Bachrach Naumburger Group, Grant Waldron PBBC, Di Carr promotions co-ordinator PBP, Paul Jopson Bowls director PBBC and Lorenz Beckett Centre manager PBP.
News

Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach Bowls Club join forces

6th Sep 2018 10:33 AM
PARK Beach Plaza has announced a new three-year partnership and sponsorship agreement of Park Beach Bowls Club (PBBC).

"We see the synergies between Park Beach Bowls Club and Park Beach Plaza as significant as the growth of the game in the under 55s is significant,” said Steve Gooley, General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, owners of Park Beach Plaza.

"The Plaza has an established seniors club, the 'Plaza 55+ Club', boasting over 500 active members and we are outgrowing our in-house meeting room facilities.

"In addition, we are pleased to support organisations that attract visitors including families to our area with the hosting of state and national tournaments.”

The sponsorship agreement will see Park Beach Plaza having sole naming rights on PBBC player shirts, prominent signage at the club, use of meeting room facilities for promotions and staff events in addition to joint marketing opportunities.

Park Beach Bowling Club. 05 Sept 2018
Formed in 1959, PBBC is home to three world class bowling greens and has more than 7000 members.

Annually PBBC hosts the Park Beach Open Singles Tournament, attracting more than 100 players from Australia and internationally. This is the richest Open Singles tournament in NSW with a prize pool of $33,000.

The Club has a history of success in all pennae grades and the calibre of players from the Men's and Women's Bowling Clubs is recognised within the bowls community as being a force to be reckoned with.

Grant Walden, CEO of PBBC said, "We are thrilled to have our neighbours Park Beach Plaza on board as our major sponsor and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership”.

