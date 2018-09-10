Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CITY SOJOURN: Park Beach bowlers (back) Rod Farmer, Kent Price, Rick Southam, Jim Swan, Mitchell Clarke, Peter Clarke, Cory Daley; (front) Harley Kirkland, Paul Jopson, Josh Forbes, Graeme Colman, Marie Owen (manager), Cameron Will, Phil Toy.
CITY SOJOURN: Park Beach bowlers (back) Rod Farmer, Kent Price, Rick Southam, Jim Swan, Mitchell Clarke, Peter Clarke, Cory Daley; (front) Harley Kirkland, Paul Jopson, Josh Forbes, Graeme Colman, Marie Owen (manager), Cameron Will, Phil Toy. Contributed
Bowls

Park Beach bow out in NSW pennants final

Greg White
by
9th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARK Beach Bowling Club's Grade One men's pennants team has gone down in a blaze off glory at the NSW Finals.

Playing at Engadine, Park Beach bowls coordinator and team member Paul Jopson said it was a great achievement to reach the state event.

"We were the only team from this area to make the grade one finals,” he said.

"Play was held over three days and we were split into sections of four.

"We each had three teams of players and in our section we came up against Kingscliff, Kurri Kurri and Terrigal.”

After beating Kingscliff and Terrigal, the men had a hard fought draw against section favourite Kurri Kurri to advance to the semi final.

Here they came up against Sydney powerhouse and last year's winning team Cabramatta.

"With all their Australian and NSW reps firing, Cabramatta proved too strong in the end.

"But our boys made the defending champs step up and play.”

cabramatta bowls club engadine bowls club nsw grade one pennants park beach bowling club paul jopson
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    premium_icon Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

    News A cyclist stopped for not wearing a helmet is facing a string of other charges.

    • 10th Sep 2018 3:44 PM
    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    Determined riders take on 538km for sick kids

    News Todd Blewitt riding in the name of his son, a brain tumour survivor.

    • 10th Sep 2018 3:30 PM
    Break-ins, fraud cases soar on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Break-ins, fraud cases soar on Coffs Coast

    News Coffs has a 'number of problems', according to BOCSAR.

    • 10th Sep 2018 3:00 PM
    Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    premium_icon Plans to accelerate Cultural and Civic Space project

    News Council will consider options to accelerate the long awaited project

    Local Partners