CITY SOJOURN: Park Beach bowlers (back) Rod Farmer, Kent Price, Rick Southam, Jim Swan, Mitchell Clarke, Peter Clarke, Cory Daley; (front) Harley Kirkland, Paul Jopson, Josh Forbes, Graeme Colman, Marie Owen (manager), Cameron Will, Phil Toy.
Bowls

Park Beach bow out in NSW grade one pennants final

Greg White
by
9th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
PARK Beach Bowling Club's grade one men's pennants team has gone down in a blaze off glory at the NSW Finals.

Playing at Engadine, Park Beach bowls coordinator and team member Paul Jopson said it was a great achievement to reach the state event.

"We were the only team from this area to make the grade one finals,” he said.

"Play was held over three days and we were split into sections of four.

"We each had three teams of players and in our section we came up against Kingscliff, Kurri Kurri and Terrigal.”

After beating Kingscliff and Terrigal, the men had a hard fought draw against section favourite Kurri Kurri to advance to the semi final.

Here they came up against Sydney powerhouse and last year's winning team Cabramatta.

"With all their Australian and NSW reps firing, Cabramatta proved too strong in the end.

"But our boys made the defending champs step up and play.”

