The old fashioned baby names parents have snubbed

Traditional baby names, like Dorothy (pictured) have dropped in popularity. Picture Jay Town

VISIT any classroom or nursery in 1930 and you'd likely find half a dozen Shirleys, Ronalds and Beverleys.

These days, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone under the age of 70 sporting those names.

Over the past half a century, traditional boys and girls names have dropped significantly in popularity.

Data from Births, Deaths and Marriages reveals the most popular baby names in 1930 have all but died out today.

Ronald, Donald and Kenneth were among the top 10 baby names for boys 88 years ago.

But in 2017, less than 10 babies have been registered with those names.

Patricia, Shirley and Dorothy were the fashionable names for girls - but only a handful were given the name in the past year.

Barbara and Beverley were among the top 10 girls' names for the decade. But not a single Bev or Barb was born last year.

Unsurprisingly, the name William has stood the test of time.

The boys' name came in at number two on the most popular list in both 1930 and 2017.

These days, some parents have opted for a modern take on the classics.

In 1930 there were 921 babies named Margaret - in 2017, there were just 13.

But the nickname Maggie had 60 registrations last year - placing it within the top 100 popular names list for the year.

Likewise, there were 1,320 babies named John in 1930, but only 62 in 2017. However Jack, once a nickname for John, was the third most popular boys' name last year with 450 registrations.

Mother-of-three Tess Holmes said she had no qualms about naming her 12-week-old daughter Dorothy, despite its lack of popularity today.

Ms Holmes said she was asked a lot why she chose such an uncommon name but said she believed it was sentimental due to several family members sharing the name.

"My grandma's middle name is Dorothy, my mum's aunty is called Dorothy and my husband's grandma is also called Dorothy," she said.

But despite the family tradition, the Mt Martha mum said she received some grilling over her name choice.

"My grandma and my mum's aunty both reacted and said 'why would you call your child Dorothy? That's a horrible name!"

Ms Holmes said the names of her two daughters were influenced by film and television.

Dorothy was named after the movie classic, The Wizard of Oz, while Scarlett, and was named after Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson.

MOST POPULAR NAMES IN 1930

BOYS

1. John

2. William

3. Robert

4. Ronald

5. Donald

6. James

7. Kevin

8. Kenneth

9. Raymond

10. Keith

GIRLS

1. Margaret

2. Patricia

3. Joan

4. Dorothy

5. Betty

6. Shirley

7. Mary

8. Norma

9. Barbara

10. Beverley

MOST POPULAR NAMES IN 2017

BOYS

1. Oliver

2. William

3. Jack

4. Noah

5. Thomas

6. James

7. Lucas

8. Henry

9. Charlie

10. Ethan

GIRLS

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Ava

5. Mila

6. Zoe

7. Evie

8. Grace

9. Isla

10. Ella