Parents say their ‘bashed boy’ is a victim of bullying

Parents Walid and Rana Chemaisse of injured schoolboy Nedal Chemaisse during an interview with TEN.

THE parents of a schoolboy who was knocked out and placed in a coma have rejected the Education Department's claim his injuries were the result of a game gone "tragically wrong".

Nedal Chemaisse was with a group of boys when he was punched in the face before slipping in the bathrooms of Wattawa Heights Public School in Bankstown on September 11, his parents said.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, and only recently woke up from an induced coma.

Nedal Chemaisse in The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Picture: Ch 10

It was initially reported Nadal, 10, had fallen backwards and suffered a "medical episode" but Walid and Rana Chemaisse claimed their son was the victim of a schoolyard bashing.

"Nadal got punched in the temple, he staggered, hit the wall and then fell and smashed the back of his head. How can you hurt my son that bad? It's a thug act - he had no mercy," Mrs Chemaisse told Ten News.

Rana Chemaisse holds Nedal in The Children’s Hospital at Westmead. Picture: Ch 10

Mr Chemaisse demanded answers from the school.

"How did these series of events lead to such a catastrophic ending? I mean, he had stopped breathing," Mr Chemaisse said.

"So effectively he was dead. How did that happen? How did this happen at school? At what point, and how serious must a matter be, before serious action is taken?"

NSW Education Deputy Secretary Murat Dizdar previously said Nadal's injuries were the result of a game but hinted the school may take further disciplinary action.

"The school will unpack the incident further, and take appropriate ­action where necessary in line with the school's discipline policy," he said.

"A number of students involved in playing a game that has gone tragically wrong."

Nadal's parents were on an overseas trip to Europe when they heard the news and raced back to be by his bedside.

"Show me how big you are, show me how strong you are," Mrs Chemaisse is heard saying in a video of Nadal waking up from the coma.

Police said they had spoken to the boys involved and would not be taking further action.