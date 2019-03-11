Menu
Convicted child abuser Gavin Lansdown was due to be released today.
Crime

Outrage at paedophile’s release back into street

by Danielle Buckley
11th Mar 2019 7:56 PM
THE parents of a young sexual abuse victim claim her abuser has been "silently" released back into a Logan community and will be living just 300m from a school.

Gavin Sydney Patrick Lansdown, 51, was due to be released from jail today after serving three months for abusing the girl at a Logan home between 2016 and 2017.

Lansdown pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 at Beenleigh District Court on December 12, 2018.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended after three months, and given a two-year operational period.

The victim's parents said today they believed Lansdown had been allowed to return to his home in Crestmead and they found it "sickening" that the neighbourhood had not been informed.

Neither the Department of Corrective Services or Queensland Police were able to confirm Lansdown's release or if any restrictions had been placed on his parole.

"They should at least warn direct locals. Even the neighbours didn't know and they have kids," the victim's mother said.

The parents of the victim said neighbours should be made aware of Lansdown’s release.
"It's not to target him as such, it's so that kids know that these people are out there. They need to be wary."

The Logan couple said their daughter was just seven when they discovered she had been abused by Lansdown.

Her mother said the abuse had impacted her so horrifically, she became mute at school and would "randomly cry in class".

"Her schoolteacher had never even heard her voice," she said.

In the wake of the abuse, the young girl suffered nightmares, would regularly be found sobbing herself to sleep and was too afraid to go to birthday parties or to friends' houses.

The family have since moved house and schools and their daughter, now 10, meets with a psychiatrist once a month.

The victim's parents are also outraged at the sentence which, they said, did not fit the crime.

"It is a legal system in Queensland, it is not a justice system," the mother said.

"My daughter still has to suffer for the rest of her life, we've got to live with it for the rest of our lives."

"There is no justice in what he got."

