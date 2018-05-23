Parents sue to get deadbeat son evicted

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in New York brought by his parents, Mark and Christina. Picture: Douglass Dowty/The Syracuse Newspapers via AP

HE'S got the mother - and father - of all problems.

A fed-up US couple is giving her unemployed 30-year-old son, who still lives at home, a dose of tough love - by suing him to have him evicted.

Christina and Mark Rotondo have sent their son Michael five notices between February 2 and March 30 in an effort to toss him from their home in Camillus, New York, according to Mrs Rotondo'ssuit, which was filed earlier this month in Onondaga County Supreme Court.

"Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately," reads the February 2 note that's signed "Mark and Christina Rotondo".

"You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

The alleged deadbeat son - who turns 31 in July - is jobless with a busted Volkswagen Passat and shows no signs of moving out anytime soon, according to court filings.

A letter dated 11 days later cuts straight to the chase, warning of potential legal action if Michael doesn't get out.

It reads: "You have heretofore been our guest and there is no lease or agreement that gives you any right to stay here without our consent.

"A legal enforcement procedure will be instituted immediately if you do not leave by 15 March 2018."

Three more notes were sent over the course of six weeks - with one even offering Michael $1450 "so you can find a place to stay" and another suggesting options to either fix or get rid of his broken car.

"There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you," one of the notes reads. "Get one - you have to work!"

But Michael, who's moved back into his parents' home eight years ago and has been there ever since, has refused to pack up and leave - prompting his mother to file the official eviction proceeding on May 7.

Michael Rotondo refuses to leave his parents’ house. Picture: WSTM TV

The stubborn son, who is acting as his own lawyer, is now fighting to have his mother's suit tossed, claiming his parents are legally required to give him six months' notice to leave, according to his filing.

He also claims he's "never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises".

"This is simply a component of his living agreement with the petitioners," he wrote in response to his mother's suit.

In a redacted filing, Michael Rotondo said he runs his own "successful" business, calling it "the overwhelmingly superior choice for the [his] economic wellbeing over the working of a full-time job".

The Rotondos are due in court this week for a hearing at which Michael Rotondo will have to argue why he shouldn't be forced to leave home, according to court records.

Reached by phone by the Post on Tuesday, Michael Rotondo confirmed he's still at home, and would not elaborate on the nature of his business.

"It is awkward," he said of his current living arrangement.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.