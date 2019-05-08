Parents encouraged to zip it on May 25

HAVE FUN: Silent Saturday aims to just let kids enjoy themselves.

FOOTBALL: An initiative that allows children to just enjoy themselves playing sport is back in 2019 and has the full support of the local footballing community.

Northern NSW Football has partnered with the Office of Sport's Shoosh For Kids campaign to hold Silent Saturday on May 25.

Silent Saturday is an event in which coaches, parents and spectators across Northern NSW attending Aldi MiniRoos (under-5s to 11s) games are asked to remain silent.

The campaign wants to address issues that arise from poor behaviour at junior sport, such as abuse of officials and players, reduced participation rates due to poor experiences and a focus on winning.

Northern NSW Football's Peter Haynes encourages everyone to support the initiative.

"For Silent Saturday to be successful, assistance is especially needed from clubs and team coaches to communicate that the game is for the players and for parents and spectators to respect Silent Saturday,” Haynes said.

"Clapping is, of course, allowed and supporters are encouraged to be creative in how they choose to cheer their child's team - make signs to hold up, bring a scarf in the team's colour and wave it wildly, there are lots of ways to cheer other than verbally.”

Both North Coast Football general manager Paul Ninness and Boambee Bombers president Damien Benson have thrown their support behind the idea.

"It's a good reminder that sport is meant to be fun,” Benson said.