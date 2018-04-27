Paramedics warn to watch for wildlife

LAST HOP: Incidents involving kangaroos make up most reports of cars hitting wildlife.

LAST HOP: Incidents involving kangaroos make up most reports of cars hitting wildlife. Klaus Hollitzer

NSW Ambulance is urging road users to be aware of wildlife following a spate of incidents around the state.

Inspector Giles Buchanan said the latest fatality was at Claremont Meadows on Tuesday when a driver swerved to miss a fox and collided with other vehicles.

Two other patients were treated at the scene, one a motorcyclist who narrowly missed the main impact.

It was coincidental a similar incident involving a fox occurred the same day on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire.

This time the animal came off second best, hit by a passing vehicle with fortunately, no apparent harm to the motorist.

"Accidents often take place where motorists are travelling on roads through habitat areas for wildlife,” Inspector Buchanan said.

"We have reserves, bushland areas and National Parks and people need to be aware they are home to a number of animals that represent potentially serious road hazards.”

Records indicate there were over 200 incidents involving animals on roads across NSW in the past two years with 146 in the regions involving kangaroos.

Inspector Buchanan asked road users to stay alert and slow down, especially at sunrise and sunset when visibility is decreased and animals tend to be more active.

"Animals tend to water at dawn and dusk and they will often be on the move from wherever they feed to the closest water source.

"Unfortunately it's not uncommon for them to cross roads as part of their movement at this time of day.

"Road users should also prepare if they see any sudden movement from the edges of the road and be patient if a vehicle ahead suddenly slows down or stops.”

The NSW Centre for Road Safety advises drivers to reduce speed when they see animal warning signs and only brake when it is safe to do so.

Never swerve.

It is safer to hit an animal than swerve and lose control of your vehicle.

If you find injured wildlife, call WIRES on 1300 094 737 or NSW National Parks on 131 555.