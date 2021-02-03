Paramedics take rainforest trek to treat patient

The woman fell on the popular Wanga walk in the Dorrigo National Park.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics walked in to assist a woman who fell and broke her leg near Dorrigo this morning.

It was on the popular Wonga walk in the Dorrigo National Park. The entire loop is just over 6km starting at the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre and includes some uneven sections and boulder crossings but also well formed paths and boardwalks.

Paramedics were called to the area around 10.30am. They walked in and found a 36-year old woman suffering a fractured leg.

She was eventually transported to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a stable condition.

Visitors can do the entire Wonga walk or opt to take shorter sections. The walk is well known for the suspension bridge at Crystal Shower Falls where you can get down into a cavern and look through the veil of falling water.

The 600-year-old trees, elevated boardwalk, colourful fungi, vines, and interesting bird calls are just some of the sights and sounds that attract visitors.

The Dorrigo war memorial pictured in 2017. (AAP Image/Peter Trute)

Today also saw the replacement of Dorrigo's lone soldier.

The town's 98-year-old war memorial was destroyed in May last year by an out-of-control car but the community rallied to have it rebuilt and today a new marble soldier was put in place.

The controversial Watercloud sculpture planned for just down the road is yet to go up.

