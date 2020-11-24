Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics at the scene on Monday afternoon. Photo by Frank Redward.
Police and paramedics at the scene on Monday afternoon. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Paramedics rush to local man who collapsed in CBD park

Janine Watson
24th Nov 2020 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN collapsed and died in the Coffs CBD on Monday afternoon.

Some early reports from the scene indicated the man's car had broken down on the Pacific Highway across from Dan Murphy's and that he had been attempting to push it out of the way before he collapsed.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that around 1.30 they attended the scene to treat a man who had gone into cardiac arrest and that it had been declared a crime scene so no further details were available.

NSW Police media confirmed it was a local man in his 40s and that he died at the scene but there was "nothing to do with a car".

A passer-by saw that he was unwell, in the vicinity of Coff Street near the C.ex bowling greens, but that he couldn't be saved.

Two NSW Ambulance crews attended.

More local police news:

Dead body found in the harbour at Coffs

Watch as SES frees driver trapped on busy Coffs Harbour road

Stop the carnage on our roads: follow the rules

More Stories

cardiac arrest coffs clarence police coffs harbour dan murphy's death
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Records tumble as Coffs Coast swimmers represent

        Premium Content Records tumble as Coffs Coast swimmers represent

        Swimming ‘Massive’ contingent helps secure club championship as four claim individual awards

        IN COURT: 48 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 48 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, November...

        Homeless woman allegedly attacked in Coffs

        Premium Content Homeless woman allegedly attacked in Coffs

        News “I’m gonna kick your head in,” her attacker allegedly said.

        Arson suspected as fires continue to burn south of Grafton

        Premium Content Arson suspected as fires continue to burn south of Grafton

        Crime “It’s a danger to our firefighters and the general public”