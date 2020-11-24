Paramedics rush to local man who collapsed in CBD park

Police and paramedics at the scene on Monday afternoon. Photo by Frank Redward.

A MAN collapsed and died in the Coffs CBD on Monday afternoon.

Some early reports from the scene indicated the man's car had broken down on the Pacific Highway across from Dan Murphy's and that he had been attempting to push it out of the way before he collapsed.

NSW Ambulance confirmed that around 1.30 they attended the scene to treat a man who had gone into cardiac arrest and that it had been declared a crime scene so no further details were available.

NSW Police media confirmed it was a local man in his 40s and that he died at the scene but there was "nothing to do with a car".

A passer-by saw that he was unwell, in the vicinity of Coff Street near the C.ex bowling greens, but that he couldn't be saved.

Two NSW Ambulance crews attended.

