Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

How to survive a RIP
News

Child in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin, Jesse Kuch
27th Dec 2018 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a near drowning incident at Logan this morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at Jimboomba about 10.05am following reports of a young girl in a near-drowning situation.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the residence but the child was driven to hospital in an ambulance.

 

Two people were pulled from a pool at a gated complex at Brendale last week. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
Two people were pulled from a pool at a gated complex at Brendale last week. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

 

She was in a serious but stable condition at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

It comes just one day after three people, including two children, were taken to hospital following near-drowning incidents near Hervey Bay and Townsville.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Surf Life Saving Queensland are urging swimmers to take care in the water.

 

A seven-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon last week. Picture: Brendan Radke
A seven-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon last week. Picture: Brendan Radke

 

The recent near drownings also follow a spate of fatalities and near-fatalities including; a seven-year-old Japanese boy who died in hospital after an incident at Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, an elderly man who drowned at Kings Beach, Caloundra, two people who were pulled from a pool at Brendale north of Brisbane, and a three-year-old boy pulled from South Bank Parklands lagoon in Brisbane.

More Stories

emergency near drowning

Top Stories

    Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    premium_icon Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    News Volunteers who have dedicated "years” of work into the Botanic Garden have been left gutted by a series of brazen thefts targeting endangered plants.

    • 27th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
    Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    premium_icon Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    News Rob Oakeshott was intending to make a pre-Christmas announcement.

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    News The moment a boat jumped trailer.

    Local Partners