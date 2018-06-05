Paramedics make peace deal

PEACE PROPOSAL: The dispute between paramedics and the NSW Government is moving to the end stage.

SHOWING how quickly politics may change in a few hours members of the state's largest paramedic union have lifted their threat to paralyse NSW Ambulance's ability to respond to emergency calls.

A dispute over the Working With Children Check (WWCC) was due to come to a head on June 30 with any paramedic refusing to pay the government-imposed $80 fee at risk of being stood down.

On Monday morning no deal looked likely but by late afternoon there was a breakthrough.

The Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) wrote to Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicating the union would accept his offer to pay the $190 application fee for the national paramedic registration scheme which is due later this year.

In return the APA (NSW) secretary Steve Pearce said members would complete the WWCC and pay the appropriate fee.

"We were not prepared to stand by and see our members being forced to pay a fee that was always the responsibility of the employer,” he said.

"Paramedics were not opposed to the WWCC but they were overwhelmingly opposed to paying the $80 fee to sign up and should be congratulated for standing their ground and resisting pressure.

"This new offer from the government is the result of their strong action.”

He said the NSW Government should now concentrate on increasing paramedic numbers across the state which have failed to keep up with population growth in the Sydney metro area and in the regions.

"We urgently need another 500 paramedics to keep up with demand and we estimate there is a need for an extra one thousand paramedics to be recruited over the next three years.”