Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

A MAN who cut his leg with a chainsaw at Moonee Beach was one of 49 traumatic tool related incidents paramedics responded to recently, prompting a warning.

Injuries ranged from a man hitting himself in the groin with a hammer to amputations, cuts and hits to the head.

The 40-year-old man cut his leg at Moonee Beach on July 17 and was one of 13 incidents reported on the northern side of the state between July and September.

NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said many tool-related injuries were caused by inattention or rushing to get a job done.

He advised people to leave difficult jobs to skilled tradespeople but if they must do the work, seek expert advice beforehand and do the job in the company of another.

"Never use tools that are beyond your level of knowledge, skill or strength,” Chief Insp Parsell said.

"Keep your body, especially fingers, away from blades and disconnect the power before changing blades.”

Chief Insp Parsell said in the event of a serious incident, people should phone 000 immediately and ask for an ambulance.

"Bystanders should turn off the power and remove the patient from danger. At the same time, stop any life-threatening haemorrhages,” he said.

"If there are severed digits or a limb, stop the bleeding first, call an ambulance, then attend to the missing body part.”

He said severed limbs and digits should not be put directly on ice, but in a secure plastic bag in another bag placed in tepid or iced water.

"If you freeze the tissue, you'll kill it,” he said.