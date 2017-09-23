Paramedics issue vital safety reminder

In the case of serious injury, contact Triple Zero (000).

In the case of serious injury, contact Triple Zero (000). NSW Ambulance

NSW Ambulance paramedics are reminding farmers to take safety precautions when around livestock, after responding to a number of serious injuries recently.

Data from NSW Ambulance shows since July 2015, paramedics responded to 152 incidents involving cows and 106 involving bulls.

Paramedics also attended 319 incidents involving quad bikes and 115 involving tractors.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Steve Flanagan said farms can be dangerous places, with incidents involving livestock and vehicles such as quad bikes and tractors leading to significant injuries and even death.

"A few safety precautions will help minimise injuries and loss of livelihood and - worse - life,” he said.

Supt Flanagan said that when working with livestock, ensure escape routes are clear and accessible, to avoid being trapped or crushed. Also, avoid working alone when loading or unloading stock.

"If you're not adequately trained to be around animals or have a level of experience that allows you to fully appreciate possible risks to work with them, you shouldn't be. Suitable clothing and footwear is also a must, especially around yards, sheds and crushes,” he said.

"The terrain should also be assessed before using a tractor or quad bike to avoid roll overs.

"Often, these vehicles are used in remote locations and if a person becomes trapped, it can be many hours before the alarm can be raise and help arrives, so ensure someone knows you're there.”

Supt Flanagan added that, in the case of serious injury, people should contact Triple Zero (000), ask for Ambulance and stay on the phone with the call taker who will provide first aid instructions.