THREE ambulances were called to the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach early this morning.

They attended to a person, believed to be a pedestrian, at around 5.30am.

The 25-year-old man suffered a possible loss of consciousness along with spine and lumbar pain and right rib pain.

He also had a compound fracture to his lower left leg.

He was conveyed to Coffs Harbour hospital in a stable condition.