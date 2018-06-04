Paramedic boss calls fee "wage theft"

NOT PAYING: Paramedics remain opposed to the fee despite a counter offer from Minister Hazzard.

NOT PAYING: Paramedics remain opposed to the fee despite a counter offer from Minister Hazzard. Scott Powick

NSW Paramedics will continue to dig their heels in and are again refusing to pay the $80 fee for a Working With Children Check (WWCC) despite a counter offer from the NSW Government.

Since 2013 the WWCC policy has been phased in for all agencies but paying the fee has long been disputed, although there is no opposition to the checks being done.

Those bodies taking the matter of payment to the Industrial Relations Commission have generally been on the losing side.

However, NSW Police and some volunteers are not required to pay the fee.

Officials from the Australian Paramedics Association (APA) have been meeting with Health Minister Brad Hazzard to discuss issues including the WWCC and paramedic registration.

Subject to Treasury approval, Minister Hazzard has offered to pay the initial registration application fee if paramedics agree to pay for their WWCC.

The Minister has proposed a minimum payment of $190, a one-off payment restricted to paramedics employed by NSW Ambulance prior to June 30, 2019, and only applies to their initial registration.

Paramedics would still be required to pay the registration component and they fear that will open the door to an ongoing series of payments still to be revealed.

The situation has been described by the APA (NSW) secretary Steve Pearce as "wage theft."

"This offer only exists because members have been unwavering in their resolve to hold the line," he said.

"The union is now consulting about the Minister's offer.

"In the meantime our advice to members is they refuse to provide NSW Ambulance with a WWCC.

"Our members have been steely in their resolve to not go backwards in their wages and conditions."