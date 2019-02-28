'Paralytic' P-plater caught after naked Night Owl drink run

Branden Jarred Kettunen was found driving naked while three times the limit in February.

A NAKED P-plater was caught drink driving more than three times the limit after he was kicked out of a convenience store while trying to buy an energy drink in the nude.

The court heard of his "spectacular" first traffic history entry when Branden Jarred Kettunen pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

On February 10, triple-0 received reports a naked Kettunen had attempted to buy a Red Bull from a Night Owl, but had no money.

After he was kicked out, the staff member saw Kettunen drive away, which prompted them to alert authorities.

Police found Kettunen a short time later about 6.30am and he told officers he didn't know where his clothes were or where he was going.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer also sighted Kettunen, before he was apprehended, swerving across the road and running a red light.

At 7.22am, Kettunen recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171.

When asked by Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist what had happened, Kettunen said he had gone out on Ocean St and then back to a friend's home that night.

"Next thing I know, I'm in a car on Nicklin Way," he said.

The police prosecutor told the court Kettunen had no criminal or traffic history, but noted his first offence was "spectacular".

Mr Stjernqvist fined Kettunen $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

Convictions were recorded.