Paralympian swimmer to inspire in Coffs

COFFS BOUND: Matthew Levy in the Mens 200m Individual Medley finals at Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

COFFS BOUND: Matthew Levy in the Mens 200m Individual Medley finals at Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. GREG SMITH

PARALYMPIAN swimmer Matthew Levy will share his inspiring story on the Coffs Coast next week.

Levy, 31, has been invited to Coffs Harbour to address the VERTO Inspire Series.

"No matter how hard the road seems, there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” Levy said.

Born premature at 25 weeks, Levy has Cerebral Palsy and is legally blind.

"I started swimming when I was five or six and found it was a great way to get my limbs moving and improve my health,” he said.

"When I was 12 years old, I competed for the first time at the NSW state championships - not particularly successfully but competition was now in my blood.

The VERTO Inspire Series is a newly formed initiative to deliver free inspirational experiences to help motivate and encourage those in the community to recognise their own value and reach their goals.

Matthew Levy wins gold. DAVE HUNT

"Our Inspire Series is all about helping to motivate and educate our local community. We're excited to provide access to Paralympic champion Matthew, so that the Coffs Harbour community can benefit from his message of determination and perseverance to overcome challenges," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell, said.

This event follows two previous VERTO Inspire Series events with motivational speakers John Coutis and Wayne Pearce. These events drew crowds of over 250 attendees, including school students, VERTO clients, members of the public, and community leaders.

The next event will take place on October 15 at C. ex Coffs between 11am and 12:30pm. To register for the event, call 1300 4 VERTO or email media@verto.org.au.