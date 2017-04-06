Parade to bless the people of the town

Members of Woolgoolga's Sikh community will don traditional dress for the Vaisakhi Parade.

CELEBRATE with the whole community at the upcoming Vaisakhi Parade this Easter.

The day is fundamentally about community, celebration, progress and sharing harmony within the wider community while coinciding with the celebration of harvest time for farmers.

The parade will be headed by a main vehicle carrying the Sikh Holy Scriptures namely the Shri Guru Granth Sahib to bless the people of the township.

It is a celebration of the establishment of the Sikh Khalsa Order in 1699 which cemented the beliefs of the Sikh religion including equality amongst race, religion and gender.

The parade will commence at 10am on Saturday, April 15 from the Guru Nanak Sikh temple on River street and wind it's way down to the beach reserve.

Enjoy spiritual music, free vegetarian food and a Sikh martial arts display at the reserve at midday.

From the beach, the parade will continue on to the First Sikh Temple on Hastings Street and finish back at the Guru Nanak Sikh temple.

The whole community is invited and welcome to join in on the celebrations.