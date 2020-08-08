Teen trader turning a paperclip into a tractor

Clarence teen Nick Hay is working on trading from a paperclip to a tractor.

Clarence teen Nick Hay is working on trading from a paperclip to a tractor.

FOR as long as he can remember, Nick Hay has wanted a tractor. Trading up from a paperclip wasn't always part of the plan though.

The 13-year-old was inspired by other viral trading challenges, and last month set about his own adventure, looking to swap from a trusty old paperclip to the machine of his dreams.

"I want a tractor so I can have my own agricultural business," he said.

"I love driving tractors. I could do it all day everyday. I help Mum and Dad make hay on weekends and I really enjoy it.

"For as long as I can remember all I've wanted is my own tractor. I've heard stories of people trading up and I decided I was going to try and trade up myself. I had nothing to lose and hopefully a tractor to gain.

"My dream tractor would be a New Holland T6."

Nick Hay with a neighbour who donated some spare parts to help repair the ride-on lawnmower he is using to trade up to a tractor.

The Clarence Valley Anglican School Year 8 student has so far posted notices on the various Clarence Valley-based buy swap and sell pages on Facebook, and has gone from the paperclip to a baby monitor, to essential oils and then a ride-on mower.

With the challenge only starting on July 19, Nick said he was confident he would one day reach his goal.

"I enjoy a challenge and I know people in the Clarence Valley are really nice and I was excited to see what will happen," he said.

"Everyone has been nice. I've got really nice messages from people saying it's giving them hope and something to look forward to in these times. Everyone is so kind."

Nick Hay trading a baby monitor for essential oils on his way to a tractor.

You can help Nick on his trading journey by visiting Nick's paperclip to tractor trade up journey Facebook page.