Paper seeks feedback on future housing and land

PICTURE PERFECT: Bellingen Shire is blessed with some of the most picturesque land in the country. Trevor Veale

STRATEGIC planning to improve land and housing availability in Bellingen Shire is underway.

A review of processes has begun with the discussion paper Homes For Our Future on public exhibition until July 27.

Mayor Dominic King said the paper is a fascinating read for anyone who takes an interest in the local housing market and the changing social structure of the area.

Some key trends it documents include a forecast decline in population by 2036 if current trends continue, the ageing of the population, a reduced affordability of housing and a lack of new housing being brought to the market.

"Council is looking to respond to these trends through the development of a new growth management strategy which will consider various options that could be adopted,” Cr King said.

"The community has a great history of passionate involvement in decisions affecting the local environment.

"What we really want to do is harness that enthusiasm and the creativity we know exists in the community and get as many people involved in this process as we can.

"This gives us the best opportunity to build a strategy that is representative of the aspirations of the community.''

During the three months the discussion paper is on public exhibition Council will be running targeted consultation with key stakeholders.

Officers will also be available at various community events to answer questions about the process and receive feedback from the community.