Panthers star Cleary in social-distancing drama

Nathan Cleary has become the latest NRL player to be caught up in a social-distancing drama after images on the Penrith halfback emerged with a group of girls.

The NRL are investigating claims Cleary broke social distancing rules on Anzac Day.

The NRL confirmed the Panthers made them aware of photos involving Cleary and a group of friends on Saturday.

It is understood they are friends of Cleary's sister and only stayed at Cleary's house for a short time before they moved on.

Nathan Cleary pictured on Anzac Day breaking COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Penrith made the NRL aware of the photos on Tuesday morning and released a statement early Tuesday afternoon.

"Penrith Panthers acknowledges the photos of Nathan Cleary being shared by the media in regards to social distancing regulations," the statement read.

"The club was first made aware of the photos on Tuesday morning and immediately forwarded them to the NRL.

"The matter is now in the hands of the NRL and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

It comes just a day after Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell were the first NRL players to become embroiled in a social-distancing drama.

The Kangaroos stars and Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis have been fined $1000 each by NSW Police and an investigation is underway into a potential firearms breach after a gathering at a property in Taree over the weekend.

Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

While police spent Tuesday investigating Addo-Car, Mitchell and Roberts-Davis, a furious NRL boss Peter V'landys worked alongside the integrity unit to determine what penalties head office should hand out.

The Daily Telegraph understands all three players are facing suspensions of up to a month, or possibly two weeks combined with heavy fines.

"The players will be afforded due process and natural justice," Vlandy's said, "However this is a serious matter."

He refused to comment when asked if the players would be suspended.

Cleary could also face sanction from the governing body.

It has come at the worst possible time with the NRL on the verge of finalising delicate discussions with television broadcasters and governments to restart the season on May 28.

Currently, the NRL is working with clubs to pass strict biosecurity measures to return to training on Monday, which need to be approved by governments.

Originally published as Panthers star Cleary in social-distancing drama