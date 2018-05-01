Panthers show there's more than one way to skin a cat

Adam Long scores a try to help Sawtell remain undefeated after the Panthers beat Coffs Harbour Comets 35-12 in the top of the table match.

DON'T just look at the way Sawtell attacks.

Sure the Panthers try and play fast around the ruck in a bid to get opposition defences on the back foot. They did this on Sunday to score seven tries against Coffs Harbour to become the the only undefeated team in Group 2.

But the win over the Comets came from a lot of hard work when Sawtell didn't have the ball.

In an arm wrestle prior to half time in the top of the table clash at Geoff King Motors Park, Coffs Harbour's big forwards were starting to make inroads up the middle.

Sawtell coach Rod Hardy was most pleased with how his team defended on Sunday.

"Coffs are a big side and we knew it was going to be pretty physical. We just had to stay in the grind again which we did," Hardy said.

"We just keep turning up every week and that's what we want to do, that's how we play."

The Panthers haven't reached the top of the Group 2 table by default either.

To get there Sawtell has beaten the teams sitting in second, third and fourth position being Coffs Harbour, Orara Valley and reigning premier the Grafton Ghosts respectively.

Coffs Harbour coach Brandon Costin was happy with the way events were unfolding at the break despite trailing 12-6 but said it quickly fell apart upon resumption.

"I said to the forwards you've got to keep doing what we're doing but we let the scoreboard dictate what happens next,"

"You've just got to keep doing what you're doing and the score looks after itself.

"When you look at the scoreboard and you look at the clock, that's how you put yourself under pressure. Then you go 'oh no, oh no, oh no' and then you do something like we did today which is pass the ball past four attackers and over the sideline."

Orara Valley moved up to third position with a win over the Grafton Ghosts.

The Ghosts were undefeated last year but have already lost two games on home soil in 2018.

Orara Valley was led by AJ Gilbert with the rugby convert fearless with his carries into the heart of the Ghosts defence.

The Axemen dominated possession and territory early but playing inside the Ghosts' red zone for so long didn't turn into points.

It was long-range effort finished by Riley Davey that delivered the first points for the Axemen before a well-worked set piece found its way to winger Brendan Downtown for a second.

Downtown scored again before half time to give Orara a 16-6 lead at half time.

After a Ghosts try shortly after the resumption, Liam Dunn kicked a penalty goal to stretch the lead to eight points.

Dunn scored a try that saw him crawl the final metres to the line after being ankle tapped from behind to ensure the visitors earned a valuable win.

Daniel Lavender and Blake Seymour scored late for the Ghosts but it wasn't enough to give them a miracle come from behind victory.

GROUP 2

SAWTELL PANTHERS 35 (Austin Cooper, Jedd Mitchell, Adam Long, Robert Brilley, Latrell Hampton, Tyran Stevenson, Jordan Cavanagh-Hayward; Zac O'Brien 3 goals and a field goal) def COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 12 (Matt Cheeseman, Steven Spencer tries; Nathan Curry 2 goals).

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 24 (Riley Davey 2, Brendan Downtown, Liam Dunn; Dunn 4 goals) def GRAFTON GHOSTS 20 (Michael Curnow 2, Daniel Lavender, Blake Seymour tries; Todd Cameron 2 goals).

MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 34 (Billy Cockbain 2, Michael Tyerman, Tyler Blair, Jake Simpson, Brad Southan tries; Andrew Blair 5 goals) def NAMBUCCA HEADS ROOSTERS 24 (David Marchant, Kyle Cohen, Zac Johnson, Mitchell Whitlaw, Leedon Falita tries; Larnus Leesha goals).