Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON TOP: Sawtell Panthers wide men Kalani Morris and Damien Irvine lay a tackle on the Woolgoolga Seahorses man at Frank McGuren Park on Sunday.
ON TOP: Sawtell Panthers wide men Kalani Morris and Damien Irvine lay a tackle on the Woolgoolga Seahorses man at Frank McGuren Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

Panthers seal qualifying finals double with big reserves win

Mitchell Keenan
by
28th Jul 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Sawtell Panthers made it two from two in qualifying finals at Frank McGuren Field yesterday with a 31-18 victory over the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

The Panthers got on top early when prop Nan Mulder-Powock bashed his way through the Seahorses back line after just two minutes.

Woolgoolga returned with a try of their own when Jordan Starr crossed the line ten minutes into the game.

Sawtell the took a hold on the game and broke out to an 18-6 lead early in the second half through tries to David Angus-Crouch and Nathan Dyson.

Woolgoolga started to find their feet and claimed two tries to close the gap but the Panthers were too strong and steamed home to a 13-point win.

clarence league group 2 rugby league qualifying final reserve grade sawtell panthers woolgoolga seahorses
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

    Crime With two children under four in the car, learner driver caught nearly 50kph over limit

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    premium_icon Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    News Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup attracts 226 nominations

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts