Sawtell's Jordan Cavanagh-Hayward makes a line breakj which leads to a try against Nambucca Heads.
Rugby League

Panthers remain unbeaten after walk in the park

Brad Greenshields
by
24th Apr 2018 2:00 AM

SAWTELL coach Rod Hardy was experiencing mixed emotions after Sunday's shortened match against Nambucca Heads.

Hardy was happy with the win, disappointed his team didn't have a more testing hitout and concerned about the Roosters.

"Nambucca is my old club. Obviously there's internal problems down there," Hardy said.

"I don't know what's going on but I do feel sorry for them. I've got a lot of mates still down there and it is sad to see the way the club's going.

"Hopefully they can turn it around because they have got some good people down there."

Hardy knew the opposition was severely depleted but pre-game he tried to make sure the Panthers were switched on.

"After last week's win (against the Ghosts) we had to back it up," he said.

"You can get complacent but you just don't know. A wounded side can beat you."

Sawtell blew away any doubt early scoring three tries in the first 10 minutes before crossing the line a total of 11 times in the 62-0 win.

Meanwhile Coffs Harbour used a get out of jail free card to stage a miraculous comeback against South Grafton.

With less than 10 minutes remaining at the Comets' hoodoo ground, South Grafton led 30-14 but three late tries put halfback Nathan Curry in a position to kick a match winning conversion with the full time bell imminent.

Having produced a successful kick from the sideline only moments earlier when Josh Boyd scored, Curry was able to calmly slot the kick from 10 metres inside the sideline to hand the Comets their first win at McKittrick Park since 2014.

A hat-trick from new recruit Brad Collinson was a highight for the Coffs team who clearly enjoyed the 32-30 victory.

The upcoming match on Sunday's at Geoff King Motors Park between Coffs Harbour and Sawtell should draw a large crowd to see which team maintains its unbeaten record.

GROUP 2

SAWTELL PANTHERS 62 (Robert Brilley 2, Austin Cooper 2, Jordan Cavanagh-Hayward 2, Jase Long, Chris Morcombe, Latrell Hampton, Tyran Stevenson, Lewis Cooper tries; Zac O'Brien 9 goals) def NAMBUUCA HEADS ROOSTERS 0.

COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 32 (Brad Collinson 3, Josh Boyd, Matt Pierre, Scott Street tries; Nathan Curry 4 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 30 (Grant Brown, Xavier Sullivan, Josh Harris, Kieron Stewart, Jeff Skeen tries; Brown 4, Izack Smidt goals).

GRAFTON GHOSTS 28 (Cooper Woods, Jake Frame, Riley Law, Adam Slater , Michael Curnow tries; Todd Cameron 4 goals) def MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 16 (Tyler Blair, James Weimer, Jacob Simpson tries; Cameron Blair 2 goals).

