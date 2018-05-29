Panthers prevail after positive performance

FOR the second time this season Sawtell has gotten the better of Orara Valley.

The Panthers were dominant early and went into half time holding a 16-0 lead on the back of tries to Lattrell, Hampton, Chris Cook and Damion Dumas which came after a long tackle busting run by Austin Cooper.

The Axemen bounced back after the break to reduce the margin to just four points with tries to Tom Hall and Rhys Walters but Sawtell steadied and finished the game the stronger.

Sawtell coach Rod Hardy was thrilled with the win saying it had the potential to "be the key point for the season".

What he wasn't thrilled with was the slow start after the resumption.

"We tend to do that every now and then. In all games, the first four rounds that we won, we sort of switch off for 10 minutes and it takes these guys (Orara Valley) to come back and have a crack at us to switch back on again which we did," he said.

Axmen coach Col Speed was bemoaning post-match his team's inability to complete sets in the first half.

"Where we've been really successful this season is being able to build pressure with back-to-back sets," he said.

"We need to work on that."

THROUGH THE MIDDLE: Sawtell captain Jedd Mitchell escapes the clutches of Orara Valley pair Rhys Walters and Liam Dunn. Brad Greenshields

Having been thrashed a week earlier by the Grafton Ghosts, Coffs Harbour found plenty of grunt in Sunday's return match.

The Comets brought a new level of ferocity that the Ghosts were yet to experience this season.

Ghosts president Joe Kinnane admitted the 30-24 win his team had to move to the top of the Group 2 table left the boys feeling stiff and sore the next day.

"It was the hardest game of football we have had played at home for a number of years," Kinnane said. "It was just tough from the very first minute until the very last."

South Grafton was too good at home for Macksville winning 36-20.

The Rebels were led by a determined effort from Stevens, who despite returning from a knee reconstruction two months early last weekend, managed a goliath 60-minute effort off the bench.

Origin on the really big screen

WHEN New South Wales and Queensland meet in the first Origin match of the series on June 6, you can watch the big game on a giant screen with unbelievable sound.

The Coffs Harbour juniors will be hosting an Origin night at the BCC Cinemas.

Tickets to watch the game on Coffs Harbour's biggest screen are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

GROUP 2

SAWTELL PANTHERS 23 Chris Cook 2, Lattrell Hampton, Damion Dumas tries; Zac O'Brien 2 goals, field goal) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 12 (Tom Hall, Rhys Walters tries; Liam Dunn 2 goals).

GRAFTON GHOSTS 30 def COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 24 (Brad Collinson 2, Scott Street, Steve Spencer tries; Nathan Curry 4 goals).

South Grafton def Macksville 36-20

Ladies League Tag

Sawtell def Orara Valley 26-6

Grafton Ghosts def Coffs Harbour 28-0

South Grafton def Macksville 16-0