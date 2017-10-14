24°
Sport

Panthers pair locked in for top coaching gig

TAKING CHARGE: Locky Miller will be calling the shots on the field for Sawtell in 2018 while Rod Hardy will be in control on the sideline.
Brad Greenshields
by

ASK Sawtell's new first grade co-coach Locky Miller how far away from the Panthers are being a serious contender and he'll tell you not too far.

With an under-18s team that's won the past two premierships and a resrve grade team that came within a whisker of winning this year's grand final, Miller and fellow co-coach Rod Hardy have some very talented building blocks to work with next year.

"We're going to have the same core blokes as this year but we've just got to add a couple more good players to help with the depth,” Miller said.

"We were good last season but when injuries hit we fell off pretty dramatically because the depth wasn't there.”

Miller said he'll be on field leader next season while Hardy will be calling the shots from the sideline.

"I can give Rod really good notes to work with from leading on the field,” he said.

The pair got together not long after the first grade team's campaign eneded in the minor semi final and agreed the club should be aiming high in 2018. Miller said working alongside Hardy, this year's reserve grade coach, was an obvious choice.

"The reserve grade players love him,” he said.

"Rod is a really good people person and a really good coach.”

The two want the club to become family oriented this year with everyone involved not just the playing group and are looking to further develop some of the precocious talent within the past couple of under-18 teams.

Topics:  country rugby league group 2 lachlan miller locky miller rod hardy rugby league sawtell panthers

Coffs Coast Advocate
