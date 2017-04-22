Panthers need ball control

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: Sawtell's completion rate has a lot to be desired in the oopening few matches of the Group 2 season.

WHEN the referees check the players boots before play at Rex Hardaker Oval this afternoon, perhaps they should also check the Sawtell player's hands for super glue.

Panthers coach Matt Wakefield is desperate to see what his team is capable of if it can simply hold on to the football.

"The two games that we've won we've only completed at about 30%," Wakefield said.

Leading into today's clash against Nambucca Heads, Sawtell has worked on improving its poor ball handling.

"We've been working on our execution a bit more," the coach said.

"I thought our last game it was a lot better but obviously it's just that pass on the last couple of plays, we tried to push it a bit too much."

Nambucca Heads are a galvanised unit after the controversy that's engulfed the club that resulted in the long suspension of playmaker Jay Melrose.

Wakefield expects to meet a fired-up Roosters team but said his job is to worry about what Sawtell can control.

"We're not concentrating on Nambucca too much, just ourselves," he said.

Woolgoolga has a chance to jump back into the top five tomorrow when the side travels south to play Macksville.

The Seahorses were more than competitive last week in their catch-up game against reigning premier South Grafton.

Playing last week may give Woolgoolga an advantage in match conditioning, as Macksville has only played once in the past three weeks thanks to a bye and the Easter break.

In the game the Sea Eagles did play, they faded badly in the second half against Coffs Harbour, failing to register a point in the final 40 minutes.

The winless Orara Valley and Bellingen will meet reigning premier South Grafton and the ladder leading Grafton Ghosts respectively.