Panthers eyeing off third spot after chopping Axemen down

SAWTELL is only half a game away from third spot after beating Orara Valley 36-8.

The Panthers win combined with South Grafton's loss in the local derby against the top of the table Grafton Ghosts sees Sawtell within reach of a top three finish as the semi finals approach.

Sawtell got off to a flyer at Rex Hardaker Oval, an issue Orara Valley coach Col Speed was left to bemoan at the end of the 80 minutes.

"We were our own worst enemy in that first 15 or 20 minutes," Speed said.

"Just dropped ball, especially in good field position. We were in attacking positions but not patient enough."

The Panthers worked off the back of some excellent crash and bash work by prop Asalemo Usumanu whose tireless work up front was rewarded with a couple of second half tries.

There was uncertainty as to how the Panthers would perform only days after playing/coach Matt Wakefield stood down from the position but captain Locky Miller said the squad took it upon themselves to deliver the goods.

"I think the boys really stepped up," Miller said.

"A couple of boys were a bit unhappy but from here on in its all up. We're really happy with the way we went and it showed on the scoreboard."

When Orara Valley halfback Shayde Perham crossed the line in the 57th minute to reduce the margin to 16 points there were hopes the Axemen could turn the encounter into a tight finish but again dropped ball proved the killer for Orara who was playing its third game in eight days.