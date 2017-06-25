21°
Panthers eyeing off third spot after chopping Axemen down

Brad Greenshields
| 25th Jun 2017 5:30 PM
Orara Valley Axemen centre Ryan Gill uses a strange tackling technique on Sawtell Panthers forward Jedd Mitchell. Group 2 rugby league 25 June 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Orara Valley Axemen centre Ryan Gill uses a strange tackling technique on Sawtell Panthers forward Jedd Mitchell. Group 2 rugby league 25 June 2017 Rex Hardaker Oval Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

SAWTELL is only half a game away from third spot after beating Orara Valley 36-8.

The Panthers win combined with South Grafton's loss in the local derby against the top of the table Grafton Ghosts sees Sawtell within reach of a top three finish as the semi finals approach.

Sawtell got off to a flyer at Rex Hardaker Oval, an issue Orara Valley coach Col Speed was left to bemoan at the end of the 80 minutes.

"We were our own worst enemy in that first 15 or 20 minutes," Speed said.

"Just dropped ball, especially in good field position. We were in attacking positions but not patient enough."

The Panthers worked off the back of some excellent crash and bash work by prop Asalemo Usumanu whose tireless work up front was rewarded with a couple of second half tries.

There was uncertainty as to how the Panthers would perform only days after playing/coach Matt Wakefield stood down from the position but captain Locky Miller said the squad took it upon themselves to deliver the goods.

"I think the boys really stepped up," Miller said.

"A couple of boys were a bit unhappy but from here on in its all up. We're really happy with the way we went and it showed on the scoreboard."

When Orara Valley halfback Shayde Perham crossed the line in the 57th minute to reduce the margin to 16 points there were hopes the Axemen could turn the encounter into a tight finish but again dropped ball proved the killer for Orara who was playing its third game in eight days.

GROUP 2
SAWTELL PANTHERS 36 (Tom Sanders 2, Asalemo Usumanu 2, Tyson Wicks, David Angus tries; Locky Miller 6 goals) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 8 (Ryan Gill, Shayde Perham tries).
Grafton Ghosts def South Grafton 28-14
Woolgoolga def Bellingen 48-22
Coffs Harbour def Macksville 34-10

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  country rugby league group 2 orara valley axemen rex hardaker oval rugby league sawtell panthers

