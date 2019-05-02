Panthers are on the prowl after beating heavyweight

ON THE CHARGE: The Sawtell Panthers are looking to keep the ball rolling after a huge win last weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's the upset not many people in Group 2 saw coming, but one which wasn't all that surprising for those in the know at the Sawtell Panthers.

After struggling to hold onto the ball in round one and being kept scoreless in round two, the Panthers threw the form guide out the window last Sunday when they rolled the Grafton Ghosts on their own patch.

Coach Garry Stevenson said his men went back to the drawing board after their round one game.

"We had a young side that first weekend and we didn't see that poor game coming after the way we had trailed,” Stevenson said.

"So we set some goals we wanted to achieve and we bounced back in a real positive way.

"Even that second match against the Comets I don't think the scoreline (26-0) reflected that game.”

Stevenson said the key now was to not let their good win go to waste by taking a step backwards this weekend against the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

"Our players have played a couple of years in grade now which has put us in good stead to move up the ladder.

"We spoke this week about wanting to be a consistent team which does the little things well and works hard for each other.”

Stevenson said the Seahorses have done well in their return to the competition and his men would have to be at the top of their game to get the two competition points.

"We know Sione (Fangupo) is a strike weapon for them so we have to be good against him and his teammates.

"We just have to concentrate on what we can do and what we can control.”

The Seahorses will also come into the match high on confidence after a 48-16 win over the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies last weekend. The game commences at 2.45pm Sunday at Rex Hardaker Oval, with under-18s, ladies tag and reserve grade on from 11am.