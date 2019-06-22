Panthers ace rated among the best from the west

With Origin II being played in Perth, MATT SEANIGER looks back at some of the NRL players who emerged from WA's junior ranks

Waqa Blake

The Fijian-born speedster played for the Joondalup Giants in the Western Australian Rugby League competition where he made the Perth Pirates SG Ball representative side. It was in this side Penrith noticed his skill and signed him to their under-20 roster where he was part of their premiership-winning side in 2013. In 2014, Blake played in the Panthers' premiership-winning NSW Cup side. The winger/centre progressed to the NRL side in 2015 and he remains there still, though there is speculation he will be moved on to Parramatta. Blake played City Origin in 2015 and represented Fiji once in 2017.

Waqa Blake originally played in WA. Brett Costello

Matt Petersen

Probably best known for his curly mop of hair, the nuggety winger became known as 'Sideshow Bob'. Petersen played for the Belmont Steelers, a Western Australian feeder club for the North Queensland Cowboys. In 2002 he was signed by the Cowboys and went on to play seven seasons of NRL, including stints at Parramatta and the Gold Coast. He also played two seasons for Wakefield in the UK Super League. Petersen also played eight internationals for the United States, including one as captain.

Titans player Matt Peterson began his career in WA. CARTER ALEX

Cory Paterson

Born in Perth, Paterson played junior footy with the South Perth Lions before moving to NSW. He was an Australian schoolboy representative before making his NRL debut with Newcastle in 2007. The aggressive second-rower played for the Knights until 2011 when incoming coach Wayne Bennett released him from his contract. Paterson was immediately signed by the Cowboys. He then bounced between the UK and Australia with short stints with Hull, Wests Tigers, Salford and Leigh. Last season he played with the Toronto Wolfpack before announcing his retirement.

Bryson Goodwin

The son of Australian representative Ted Goodwin is still playing in the UK with the Warrington Wolves, but his junior playing days started in Perth. His older brother, Luke, signed with the Perth-based Western Reds and the whole family headed that way. He played for the Canning Bulldogs and South Perth Lions before moving back to Sydney in his high school years. Bryson, a goal-kicking outside back, made his NRL debut for Cronulla in 2007 before signing with Canterbury in 2009 and then with South Sydney in 2013. He was part of the Rabbitohs' grand final-winning squad in 2014 but didn't play after being named to the extended bench. Bryson also played 10 matches for New Zealand.

Bryson Goodwin (left) began his career in Perth. Brett Costello

Jon Green

A burly, but mobile prop, Green played his junior football for the South Perth Lions before making his NRL debut with Canterbury in 2006. With limited game time at the Bulldogs, Green moved on to the Dragons in 2008 where he was in and out of first grade, mainly being used as cover for representative players or injuries. His last two NRL seasons were in 2012-13 with the Cronulla Sharks, where he played eight games.