Panther power from word go

Brad Greenshields
| 19th Aug 2017 4:00 AM
Peter Uikelotu on the move for the Sawtell Panthers.
Peter Uikelotu on the move for the Sawtell Panthers. Brad Greenshields

KICKOFF for the minor semi final may be later than usual today but Sawtell can't afford to be slow off the mark when it hits the field.

Panthers coach Paul Davies knows if his undermanned line-up is any chance of pulling off an upset at McKittrick Park, they need to be going at 100 percent power 100 percent of the time.

Anything less won't be good enough.

"It's not so much about the game plan this week, it's about individuals stepping up and producing something special,” Davies said.

"If all of the players can get that mindset then we're a chance of winning.”

While Sawtell will again call on two or three lower grade players to fill the void left by injuries, the forward pack will be boosted by the return of Tyson Hoffman.

It's a confidence boost for a squad that has already drawn some confidence from winning last week's semi final against Woolgoolga despite trailing at half time.

Davies said a second consecutive post-season victory isn't out of the question.

"We still believe we can this. The players have got a great attitude,” he said.

"The attitude this week is going to need to be exceptional.”

South Grafton team manager Terry Power said a series of penalties and dropped ball put them on the defensive against Coffs Harbour last week and the Comets took full advantage.

Power said the Rebels aren't going to change their style simply because of one bad week.

"We play an aggressive brand of footy and we're right on the edge most of the time," Power said.

"Last weekend a lot of the 50:50 calls went against us and we couldn't turn it around.”

MINOR SEMI FINAL

Saturday at McKittrick Park, South Grafton.

First grade - 4.30pm: South Grafton v Sawtell

Reserve grade - 3pm: Sawtell v Nambucca Heads

Under-18s - 1.30pm: Nambucca Heads v South Grafton

Ladies League Tag - 12.30pm: South Grafton v Nambucca Heads

