Panther cubs no match for rampaging Ghosts

OFF AND GONE: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett sets sail for the tryline against the Sawtell Panthers on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Sawtell Panthers fell for the second straight week at home on Sunday, with the Grafton Ghosts proving a cut above the young Panthers team.

Ghosts fullback Mitchell Lollback opened the scoring early for the visiting side, before the game fell into a holding pattern as both teams struggled to hold onto the ball.

Grafton were able to snap out of the lull first, with captain Danny Wicks dragging multiple defenders over the line for his side's second try.

Leading 12-0 at the break, it didn't take long for Grafton to extend their advantage in the second stanza as centre Dylan Collett pounced on a loose ball to race 30m to score.

The Panthers were then able to trouble the scorers for the first time, as a miss-hit kick from Tyran Stevenson fell for winger Jenyn Kahu who showed his class to put Chris Watkins away down the sideline.

Though with 20 minutes to go a rampaging Justin King put the game to bed, as the Ghosts big man crashed under the posts.

Two more late tries for the Ghosts put the finishing touches on an emphatic 34-4 win.

The win leaves the Ghosts in second place, while the Panthers fall to fourth on the Group 2 ladder.

In other results on the weekend the Coffs Harbour Comets halted the momentum of the South Grafton Rebels 36-22.

The Comets win sets up a mouth-watering clash with the Ghosts this Sunday at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Meanwhile the Orara Valley Axemen grabbed their second victory of the year on Sunday, holding off a fast-finishing Macksville Sea Eagles 30-24 at Coramba.