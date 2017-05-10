22°
Panther cops 17 month ban for offensive remarks

Brad Greenshields
| 10th May 2017 1:00 PM

A RUGBY league player has been handed a lengthy suspension as Group 2 officials continue to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Sawtell's Jacob Dolar has been banned from playing until October 21 next year after being found guilty of yelling offensive comments of a sexually explicit nature to a group of women on the sidelines during the Panthers' match against Nambucca Heads on April 22.

Dolar pleaded guilty to yelling in response to heckling from crowd members but pleaded not guilty to the sexual content of the comments, a clear breach of the National Rugby League's player code of conduct.

It was evidence from the touch judge at Monday night's Group 2 judiciary hearing which matched that of the crowd members that forced the judiciary to hand down such a long sentence.

This is the second time in a month a Group 2 player has been suspended until after the end of next season.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said cleaning up the game is the number one priority of the executive.

"We've been given direction from Sydney to stamp out anti-social behaviour and we're not going to stand for it," Gilkinson said.

That clamp down goes for those outside the playing arena as well.

Without nominating which clubs they were, Gilkinson said there's currently three clubs within the Group who are having the behaviour and language of their supporters closely monitored.

"We want families coming to the football and enjoying themselves," he said.

"We don't want people coming to the football and hearing a lot of bad language. With Ladies League Tag matches being played there's a lot of kids and ladies coming to matches now.

"We just don't need that kind of behaviour and carry on."

Topics:  code of conduct country rugby league group 2 judiciary rugby league sawtell panthers suspension

