Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Group photo at the annual ladies teear festival.
Group photo at the annual ladies teear festival. Contributed
Community

Panjabi festival success

5th Jun 2018 2:45 PM

A SPECIAL festival was held to celebrate women from different generations and create a strong support system over the weekend.

For the fifth year, over 200 Panjabi ladies from Woolgoolga took part in the Teeyan festival, a celebration of women of all ages.

The day involved meeting each other as friends, dancing to Panjabi songs, sharing life experiences, supporting each other and improving relationships.

Event manager, Surinder Kaur said, "this festival is our effort to develop courage and leadership qualities in young ladies while sharing our culture.”

"This is a platform for them to voice their opinions and share their talents.”

The festival was filled with empowering activities for the participants and was a day where they could see each other away from the hierarchy of relationships.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Strategy offers 'no substantial' koala protection: NEFA

    Strategy offers 'no substantial' koala protection: NEFA

    News NEFA analysis claims only 2% of high quality habitat has been set aside as koala reserves.

    • 5th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
    Tax breaks for supporting rescue chopper

    Tax breaks for supporting rescue chopper

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter chief launches winter appeal.

    • 5th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    Two car crash at city centre intersection

    Two car crash at city centre intersection

    Breaking Minor crash impacts traffic on Pacific Highway

    • 5th Jun 2018 1:35 PM
    Up and out of the Bunker

    Up and out of the Bunker

    News Cartoon Gallery needs funds to build a stronger bunker.

    • 5th Jun 2018 1:32 PM

    Local Partners