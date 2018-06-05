Panjabi festival success

A SPECIAL festival was held to celebrate women from different generations and create a strong support system over the weekend.

For the fifth year, over 200 Panjabi ladies from Woolgoolga took part in the Teeyan festival, a celebration of women of all ages.

The day involved meeting each other as friends, dancing to Panjabi songs, sharing life experiences, supporting each other and improving relationships.

Event manager, Surinder Kaur said, "this festival is our effort to develop courage and leadership qualities in young ladies while sharing our culture.”

"This is a platform for them to voice their opinions and share their talents.”

The festival was filled with empowering activities for the participants and was a day where they could see each other away from the hierarchy of relationships.