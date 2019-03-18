Panel to decide on $8.9M main street redevelopment

A PANEL tasked with deciding the outcome of a controversial $8.9million redevelopment of a prominent commercial site in Bellingen's main street will meet on Wednesday.

The Northern Regional Planning Panel was due to meet on January 24 to rule on the proposal for a retail strip with underground parking and 15 apartments on the site of an old garage.

This meeting was postponed due to what Bellingen Shire Council described as a 'minor procedural issue' in relation to re-mediation works within a Heritage Conservation Area.

"The re-mediation of the land is a minor and ancillary component of the overall development proposal, however council's legal advisors have confirmed that it is essential that the procedural requirements of the State Environmental Planning Policy are observed to ensure that any determination made in respect of the application is legally valid," a council representative said.

The strip between 84 and 90 Hyde St was formerly Carl Forster's garage and now houses a cafe. It was once the site of Bellingen's first hotel. Given it was once a garage there will need to be re-mediation work undertaken to avoid contamination.

Local businessman Avi Shaul, who also owns the iconic Hammond & Wheatley and Bellingen Green Grocers buildings, is behind the project.

Supporters say it will revitalise the run down strip which still resembles the old garage but others, like Ziggy Koenigseder, who lives above the Commonwealth Bank building next door, have lodged objections.

She says the proposal is out of character with the historic streetscape of Hyde Street and the existing heritage buildings which give Bellingen such iconic charm.

The panel will meet at 9.30am on Wednesday morning at Bellingen Shire Council chambers, 33 Hyde St, Bellingen.

The public are invited to attend but if anybody is wanting to address the panel they need to register before 4pm today by emailing enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au.