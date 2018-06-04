RECALL: Faulty laptops spark fire fears

DO you have a Panasonic laptop? How old is it?

There is an Electrical Safety recall on Panasonic Laptop CF-AX Series, CF-C2 Series and CF-SX Series Battery Pack, which were sold nationally from April 2013 to March 2016.

The model number can be found on the front of the Panasonic Laptop.

The Laptop battery pack may overheat due to a software configuration issue.

There is a risk the Laptop battery pack may overheat and potentially cause a fire hazard.

Consumers are advised to take the following steps: check the laptop battery pack to determine if there is any excessive heat.

Wendy Andrews

Use the Battery Pack control utility in the laptop to configure the battery pack power usage by adjusting the charging control utility to "Eco Mode".

If the laptop does not have the Battery Pack charging control utility then go to the Panasonic website: here to receive more information.

Panasonic will release new battery charging configuration software on June 12 for the laptops.

Consumers should register their details to receive the new software by either calling 1800 700 006 (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5pm ) or visiting the link above. .

For further information contact Panasonic on the toll free number 1800 700 006 Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm (AEST).