BIG IDEAS: Palmer United Party leader Clive Palmer has always had grandiose plans.
Politics

Palmer's political comeback taking shape in new application

Helen Spelitis
by
31st Aug 2018 3:55 PM

MINING magnate Clive Palmer is on his way back to Canberra.

The Australian reports Mr Palmer has applied to register his failed United Party ahead of the next federal election with a new name - United Australia Party.

The Palmer United Party was deregistered mid-2017.

In June this year, it was revealed Mr Palmer was planning a political comeback.

Mr Palmer was elected to the Sunshine Coast seat of Fairfax at the 2013 election and sat for one term.

Now, Mr Palmer has set up new party headquarters in North Queensland and is expected to run for the Labor-held seat of Herbert, according to The Australian.

Mr Palmer has been embroiled in various public events including the collapse of Queensland Nickel resulting in mass job losses and the launch of an investigation by liquidators.

This week, leaked footage emerged in which Mr Palmer called Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch".

Clive Palmer. Picture: Kym Smith
Also this week, lawyers for Mr Palmer were unsuccessful in a bid to have a case brought by the corporate watchdog dismissed.

Lawyers for Mr Palmer and his company Palmer Leisure Coolum applied for a magistrate to rule there was no case to answer on charges brought by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission earlier this year.

Mr Palmer is charged with allegedly aiding, abetting or counselling his company Palmer Leisure Coolum to breach the Corporations Act by failing to make an offer for securities in a company after announcing a takeover bid in June 2012.

Objections to the party registration close on September 30.

The federal election is due before May 18.

See the Australian Electoral Commission website for more information on how to lodge an objection.

