Palmer makes light work of long run

Clare Palmer at Moonee on her way to victory in the 45km long Bailey Centre Great Ocean Run. Contributed

IT WAS again the Clare factor prevailing on the northern beaches of the Coffs Coast on Sunday, as Clare Palmer skipped away from leading male Phil Dernee on Park Beach to take the outright win in the Bailey Centre Great Ocean 45km Run from Red Rock to Coffs Jetty.

Palmer posted one of the fastest female times for the event, stopping the clock on 3.51.26 under the Jetty.

Next to finish in 3.53.06 was the "Still Fast & Furious” relay team comprising Scott Mitchell, Janie Mahoney, Ann Drew, Stephanie Upston, Matt Greenway and Julie McKenzie.

Dernee, who, like Palmer, was making his debut appearance in this run, crossed and finished 114 seconds behind Palmer.

Previous winner Michael Douglas was the second man across the line in a time of 3.57.20.

Second female was Jenny Friend, another first-timer who was representing the Coast Track and Trail Runners.

Third male was Vince Kelly in 4.04.32, while Tina Thompson and Michelle Northfield tied for third in the ladies' event.

In all, 49 runners completed the full distance solo.

Many were marking milestones, with the event's big three - Bob Beer, Peter McKenzie and Angie Grattan - making it 23, 22 and 21 finishes respectively.

Stephen Lewis, Tim Sutherland and Kelvin Marshall all qualified for their five-time finisher surf hat and Tina Thompson joined a select group on 10finishes.

The weather couldn't have been kinder, even though it did heat up later for those taking their time. The northerly breeze made the open beaches a better proposition than has often been the case in the past.

GREAT OCEAN RUN RESULTS

1. Clare Palmer3.51.26

2. Phil Dernee3.53.20

3. Michael Douglas3.57.20

4. Vince Kelly4.04.32

5. Martin Lefman4.18.02